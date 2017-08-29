Bournemouth Forward Josh King Commits Future to Cherries Signing a New 4-Year Deal

AFC Bournemouth striker Joshua King has committed his immediate future to the club penning a new four-year-deal on Tuesday evening.

The Cherries confirmed the news on their twitter account after his impressive year last season, where he finished the club's top scorer with 16 goals. He has now extended his stay at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2021.

Speaking to AFCB.co.uk after the announcement of his new deal, the Norwegian international claiming he was delighted to stay at the club, saying: “There was a lot of talk during the summer but I always made it clear I wanted to stay here.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“AFC Bournemouth is a great club that is always looking to improve, the manager has been brilliant with me and we have a fantastic squad. The future here is bright and I’m really happy that I will be a part of that.”

The former Manchester United academy player, arrived on the South Coast in the summer of 2015 leaving Championship side Blackburn Rovers. He has gone from strength to strength since joining Bournemouth scoring seven goals in his first season, before his best ever campaign last year.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Chief executive Neill Blake, was also delighted that King has committed his future to the club, saying: “I am delighted that Joshua has committed his long-term future to the club. During the last year he has become a key player here, both with his goals and performances, and was instrumental in the team finishing ninth in the Premier League in 2016/17.

“Joshua is the fifth player we have tied down to a new deal this summer and, combined with our four new signings, we can all be excited about the direction this club is heading in.” The 25-year-old has featured in all three Premier League games this season but is yet to find the back of the net.