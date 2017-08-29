Soccer

Chilean Police Put Stop to Bayern Munich Star's Reportedly 'Out of Control' Casino Bash

an hour ago

Arturo Vidal has landed himself in hot water with Chile's authorities again after reports alleged that police had been called out to end a casino party hosted by the Bayern Munich star.

Chilean radio station Bio Bio (via Tuttosport) has claimed that officers were called out to the Monticello casino in Vidal's home nation, at 7am local time, over reports of loud music and that Vidal's family was "out of control".

The casino, which is located in the city of Santiago, was reportedly damaged by Vidal and the rest of the attendees, and the building's staff were the ones who called the police to bring an end to the over the top celebratory event.

Vidal, who has previous for holding lavish bashes in Chile, spoke to the press as he turned up for training ahead of Chile's upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers to dispute the claims.

He said: "I do not know what they are talking about. I totally disagree. 

"I come to Chile, my home country, to play for the national team. They (the press) are just trying to dirty my name. Today I will speak at a press conference (to deny the accusations)."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Vidal is said to have partied with former Juventus team mate Paul Pogba back in February 2016 after I Bianconeri's draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with the soiree carrying on until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 29-year-old had a lucky escape in June 2015 after he crashed his Ferrari whilst way over the drink driving limit in Chile, and was released from custody after being arrested by police in the immediate aftermath of the event.

The midfielder was also dropped by Juve back in October 2014 after he was spotted out in town until 5am one Friday morning - just 24 hours before Juventus were set to play title rivals Roma in a crunch Serie A showdown - and was slapped with a hefty fine for turning up late to training.

