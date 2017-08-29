Soccer

Fulham's Sone Aluko Set to Undergo Medical Ahead of £7.5m Reading Move

11 minutes ago

Fulham have agreed to sell English forward Sone Aluko to Reading for a £7.5m fee, according to Sky Sports.

The player is reportedly set for a Tuesday medical ahead of the move, which should hopefully be complete before Wednesday.

Aluko joined the Cottagers from Hull only last year, but is already being moved on, despite manager Slavisa Jokanovic pleading with the club to keep him.


The 28-year-old scored eight goals and handed out 10 assists last season - a decent output - yet Fulham are going against their manager's wisdom and selling him anyway.

"I have to fight for Sone Aluko, because around me is some news that we are thinking about selling him," Jokanovic said during pre-season, after he received news of Reading's approach.

"If we do this, it will be a big mistake for my team. If we want to be better, we need to bring quality people into our squad."

The coach is said to be frustrated with the club's board, and the relationship between the two parties has frayed significantly due to them going over his head and signing players his coaching staff were believed to have reservations over.

