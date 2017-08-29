Hull City Set to Make Shrewd Double Signing as Transfer Deadline Looms

Hull City have moved a step closer to strengthening their attacking options after they agreed a £3.5m fee to sign Wolves' Nouha Dicko.

The 25-year-old will now hold talks over personal terms with the Tigers ahead of a possible switch to Humberside before the 2017 summer window closes on Thursday, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Hull had an initial £3m bid rejected by Wolves for Dicko last week but, after upping their offer, have been granted permission to try and convince the forward that the KCOM stadium is the best bet for his chances of playing regular first-team football.

Dicko has travelled to east Yorkshire and is set to undergo a medical at Hull's training base on Tuesday ahead of those proposed contractual discussions with the Championship outfit.

Hull have been desperately scouring the transfer market for a new goalscorer after they received the terrible news that Abel Hernandez will be sidelined for at least six months with an achilles tendon injury.

Looks like Nouha Dicko could be off to Hull. Agreement reached on a fee, believed to be £3.5m. Personal terms not done yet #wwfc — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) August 28, 2017

Manager Leonid Slutsky is also thought to be keen on securing Watford's Isaac Success on loan for the rest of the campaign, but that deal will seemingly only progress if they fail to land Dicko.

Dicko has featured in all seven of Wolves' matches so far this term, but is deemed surplus to requirements at Molineux and the club undergo their own radical first-team squad transformation.

Meanwhile, Burton Albion's Jackson Irvine is also close to completing a £2m switch to Hull according to the same regional newspaper.

Jackson Irvine is still expected to leave Burton Albion.



A £2m fee has reportedly been agreed with Hull.#bafc🍻 pic.twitter.com/x6UB3xVLR7 — BBC Derby Sport (@BBCDerbySport) August 29, 2017

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder turned out 49 times for Burton following his £200,000 move from Ross County last July, and the Pirelli stadium-based side will now look to earn a fee 10 times larger than their own was last summer.

Despite being a midfield enforcer by trade, Irvine weighed in with 11 goals for Nigel Clough's men in his debut season, and he would become Hull's ninth summer signing if he signs on the dotted line before Dicko does so.

Bargain! Would be a perfect long term replacement for Bryson — Paul Limbert (@PaulLimbert) August 29, 2017

The 13-times capped Australia international rose through the youth ranks at Celtic, but only made one senior appearance for the Hoops before he moved to Ross County.

