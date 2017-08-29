Italy Stalwart Leonardo Bonucci Reveals His Choice for World's Best Defender & it Isn't Him

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has given his take on who the best defender in the world is, and the new AC Milan man didn't pick himself, as many would have expected.

Bonucci, who had an immensely successful seven-year spell at Juventus, moved to Milan this summer.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

The Italian helped Juve win six Serie A titles, and came close to winning the Champions League last season, impressively beating Barcelona to make it to the final where they were stopped by Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos was on hand to keep things steady at the back for the La Liga giants, and his performance during the match, as well as the many others over the years, has seen him rated as the best defender in the world - by one of the best defenders in the world.

Speaking at a press conference (H/T Football Italia) ahead of Italy's World Cup qualifying match against Spain, Bonucci said exactly what he thought of the Spanish centre-back.

“Sergio Ramos? He’s the best defender in the world," he declared. "He got the award for the best defender in last season’s Champions League and that proves he’s the best.”

Referring to the match itself, Bonucci said: “We want to win but it won’t be easy. We’ll have to suffer against Spain, though, because they have great champions so we’ll need the best Italy.

“The motivation this game brings will allow us to overcome the precarious physical condition [caused by an early-season game].