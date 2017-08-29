Soccer

Juventus Reportedly Set to Continue Their Long-Standing Pursuit of Roma Star

31 minutes ago

Juventus have become accustomed to taking players from their Serie A rivals in recent years, and it seems another Italian-based player might be on the way, if reports are to be believed.

Indeed, Football Italia are pushing a story today that suggests that the Old Lady have put out feelers around Roma's midfield ace Kevin Strootman.

AC Milan are also known admirers of the Dutchman, but Juve have taken the drivers seat in negotiations by making clear that they are prepared to pay up to €45m 27-year-old, having had a previous bid of €40m rejected.

The fee in question is equal to a release clause which Strootman has written into his contract that will kick in next summer which isn’t valid until next summer - however, the champions view this as the acceptable price for the player today.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Juve experienced success of recruitment from the Giallorossi just last summer, with the €32m acquisition of Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian experienced a sensational first season in Turin, playing a pivotal role as Juventus reached the Champions League final for the second time in three years.

They have already brought well in central midfield already, with Blaise Matuidi surprisingly arriving from Paris Saint-German and Uruguayan youngster Rodrigo Bentancur making his first move from Europe after several successful campaigns in Argentina with Boca Juniors.

