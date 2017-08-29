Kylian Mbappe's Former Teammate Reveals That Starlet Always Wanted to Play for PSG

AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of an extraordinary move to Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain, and an ex-teammate has now revealed that the move was always in the mind of the forward.

🗣🇫🇷| Tiemoue Bakayoko (23) on Kylian Mbappe (18): "He always told me that one day he wanted to play for PSG. pic.twitter.com/nPubcre5pS — Footy Scouted (@FootyScouted) August 28, 2017

Speaking to SFR Sport's Breaking Foot show, Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko claimed that PSG was always on the mind of his ex-Monaco teammate: "Kylián Mbappe always told me that he wanted to play for PSG one day."

"When you leave AS Monaco for PSG, it's progression and that is the most important thing."

Once the move to PSG is completed, Mbappe will head to Paris and back to the city where he grew up as a young boy. It was the youth team of suburban side AS Bondy - where his father Wilfried was the coach - where Mbappe first showcased his footballing talents.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

PSG have reportedly agreed an initial loan deal with AS Monaco for their star striker, that will include a clause that obliges the Parisien side to buy Mbappe for £161m next summer. It will make him the second most expensive player of all time, before he reaches his twentieth birthday.

Bakayoko himself also received interest from PSG earlier in the summer, before his move to Chelsea, but the midfielder's attitude towards a move was a stark contrast to Mbappe's: "I've just finished champion ahead of PSG. I can't leave for a club that finished behind me."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The French midfielder has had a slow start at Chelsea due to injury, but played 90 minutes of the Blues' 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last week.