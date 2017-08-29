​Leicester City and Crystal Palace Remain in Contention to Sign Liverpool Exile Mamadou Sakho

Crystal Palace and Leicester City will go head-head in the race for Liverpool exile Mamadou Sakho, according to reports in France.

Sakho was instrumental to Palace’s survival during his loan spell at Selhurst park, and the South Norwood club had an earlier bid for the French international turned down earlier this summer.

However, the Eagles are believed to have stayed in regular contact with the Merseyside club throughout this window and have reportedly tabled a €28m bid for the former Paris Saint-Germain defender, as reported by France Football.

Reports suggest Leicester City also enquired directly about the player’s availability on Monday night and may look to form a defensive partnership with Sakho and £17m summer signing from Hull, Harry Maguire.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

West Brom also voiced their interest in the 27-year-old following speculation that Jonny Evans may leave the club this summer, but Sakho is believed to have turned them down.

Mamadou Sakho’s current contract with Liverpool runs until June 2020.