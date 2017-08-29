Leicester City Prepare £25m Bid for Baggies' Star Chadli as Swansea Drop Interest

Leicester City are preparing a move for West Brom winger Nacer Chadli as Swansea City continue to dismiss the Belgian's £25m valuation, TEAMtalk reports.

Chadli has been continuously linked with a move away from The Hawthorns and it was believed that Swans' manager Paul Clement had identified the former Spurs man as a replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson, who moved to Everton earlier this month.

However, the Welsh side are not prepared to match Albion's £25m asking price for the 28-year-old and now Leicester are ready to make a bid for the winger - although it is not known whether a fresh arrival would pave the way for wantaway star Riyad Mahrez to leave the King Power Stadium.

It is understood that West Brom have already paid up to £5m for Chadli when clauses are taken into consideration, in addition to the original £13m fee, and thus, boss Tony Pulis is staying firm on his £25m asking price.

Image by Freddie Carty

Pulis had earlier stated that he would be open to offers for Chadli, who infuriated his manager after refusing to go on the pre-season training camp in Austria, but time is running out for the Belgian international to make an exit.

Chadli has not featured at all for West Brom this season and with Foxes' players Ahmed Musa and Islam Slimani still linked with moves away, manager Craig Shakespeare could bid for him regardless of whether Mahrez stays or leaves the club.

Meanwhile the former Premier League champions have also been linked with a move for PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak with Danny Drinkwater’s future at the club in doubt.