Soccer

Liverpool Fans in Dreamland After Virgil van Dijk 'Lands at Airport' Following Lengthy Transfer Saga

an hour ago

Liverpool fans have become hugely excited by the news that Virgil van Dijk could still become a Reds player by the end of the transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked set to miss out on the Netherlands international after being rebuffed by Southampton in their pursuit of Van Dijk, being accused of 'tapping up' the player by the Saints.

However, Van Dijk has maintained a desire to join Liverpool throughout the transfer window and, if various Twitter reports are to be believed, the Anfield club are in the process of signing the former Celtic defender.

According to Dean Coombes, Liverpool were awaiting the arrival of Van Dijk from a plane departing from Bournemouth earlier on Tuesday and sent a car to pick the 26-year-old up from the city's airport ahead of a potential transfer.

Many Liverpool fans have made comparisons between the vehicles used to pick up Klopp, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson and the van pictured in the Twitter post.

After a frustrating transfer window, Liverpool have come alive in the market as they look to bolster their squad in preparation for their Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

The club have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, with the Guinea international set to join Liverpool next season, while a bid has also been submitted for Monaco star Thomas Lemar.

Liverpool's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed on the opening weekend of Premier League football in the 3-3 draw at Watford but the Reds have since kept two consecutive clean sheets in England's top flight against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

