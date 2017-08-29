Liverpool Youngster Allan Set for Move to Portugal in Bid to Gain Work Permit

Liverpool youngster Allan Rodrigues de Souza is set to head out on loan again, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that a deal has been agreed with a Primeira Liga club.

The 20-year-old was signed from Brazilian side Internacional for a fee of £500k after impressing the Liverpool coaches at a youth football tournament.

The Brazilian most recently played for Hertha Berlin in a temporary switch and featured 16 times after a previous loan spell in Finland.

It was hoped that Allan's move to Berlin would help him gain enough appearances to qualify for a work permit, but it is understood that this will not be possible for another year and so the youngster must wait before playing in England.

Klopp speaks about Allan Rodrigues de Souza - and speaks glowingly too! https://t.co/a8hwqqKmhO pic.twitter.com/uHvqHpcBUU — Neil Jones (@neiljonesecho) March 15, 2016

Portugal is believed to be the Reds' preferred destination for the Brazil U20 international as the playmaker has been assured of consistent game time and the lack of a language barrier should help him to settle quickly.





Allan drew praise from his former boss at Hertha Berlin despite not gaining a first team place, with sporting director Michael Preetz stating: "He never hides and always wants the ball, including in periods when he’s not having the best time out there."

In order to qualify for a playing work permit, players must obtain a certain amount of points, which are awarded for various criteria including the transfer fee, wages, international caps and whether the player has featured in 30% or more of the available domestic league minutes.