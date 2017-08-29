Milan Newcomer Discusses Leaving Juventus & Insists 'It Took Balls to Make the Choice I Did'

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has hit back at those who criticised his move to the Rossoneri from Juventus, claiming it 'took balls' for him to leave the Old Lady.

The Italian's move to San Siro raised eyebrows for the relatively low transfer fee involved in the deal (€40m), given his status as one of world football's top defenders, and the crazy level of inflation this summer.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

People have taken aim at the 30-year-old for taking a backwards step in joining Milan, who have spent years in the wilderness, but Bonucci believes he has shown bravery to join the revolution.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: "I’m used to being the centre of controversy and positivity, and if I’m being talked about it’s because I’ve reached an important point as a footballer and as a man.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I decided to leave Juventus because of choices the club made, it took balls to make the choice I did. I was called scum, a traitor and a mercenary; three heavy adjectives for someone who always gave my all for Juve."

Milan have been super busy in the transfer market this summer, acquiring no less than 11 new players to help them challenge for the Serie A title, a trophy that they haven't won since 2011 before Juventus began to dominate.

