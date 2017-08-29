AS Monaco Reject Two Separate Offers From Liverpool for Thomas Lemar With Talks Set to Continue

Liverpool have seen two offers for French international Thomas Lemar rejected by Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco, Sky Sports report.

The Reds are prepared to break their transfer record if it means signing the 21-year-old - who scored 12 goals in 39 appearances last season - and on Monday bid £55.5m. Liverpool saw that offer rejected, and were reported to have upped the offer to a monstrous £64.8m before seeing that bid rejected too.

RMC and SFR Sport have reported on Monday night that Monaco have now decided against selling Lemar to anybody, having also resisted offers from Arsenal all summer. Gunners' boss Arsene Wenger just last week called any potential deal for Lemar "dead", but that hasn't stopped the Anfield club trying to steal in.

Liverpool have yet to make a third offer for the player, but they have not yet given up hope, with further talks over a potential transfer set to take place on Tuesday. Separate reports however have stressed that they are also keen on signing Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - even while Chelsea have already seen a £35m bid accepted by their London rivals.

Liverpool working hard to make sure they sign Thomas Lemar or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before window closes on Thursday — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 28, 2017

Sky journalist Kaveh Solhekol suggests that Liverpool want to sign one of the two players before Thursday night, and the club have received encouragement in the race for the England international as it's believed he prefers Anfield over Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old is said to be attracted to the prospect of being played in his natural position of central midfield if he opts to join Liverpool, while Chelsea are preparing to use the player as a right-wing back - where he has been playing for Arsenal of late. This isn't to say that the player will turn down Chelsea, but Liverpool may yet look to hijack that move.

#LFC have agreed a deal with RB Leipzig for the future transfer of Naby Keita: https://t.co/FGn44gHUx0 pic.twitter.com/7ihBUi2M3v — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 29, 2017

Additionally, Liverpool have officially confirmed a deal to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig next summer for a club record fee.