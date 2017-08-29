Soccer

AS Monaco Reject Two Separate Offers From Liverpool for Thomas Lemar With Talks Set to Continue

an hour ago

Liverpool have seen two offers for French international Thomas Lemar rejected by Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco, Sky Sports report.

The Reds are prepared to break their transfer record if it means signing the 21-year-old - who scored 12 goals in 39 appearances last season - and on Monday bid £55.5m. Liverpool saw that offer rejected, and were reported to have upped the offer to a monstrous £64.8m before seeing that bid rejected too.

RMC and SFR Sport have reported on Monday night that Monaco have now decided against selling Lemar to anybody, having also resisted offers from Arsenal all summer. Gunners' boss Arsene Wenger just last week called any potential deal for Lemar "dead", but that hasn't stopped the Anfield club trying to steal in.

Liverpool have yet to make a third offer for the player, but they have not yet given up hope, with further talks over a potential transfer set to take place on Tuesday. Separate reports however have stressed that they are also keen on signing Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - even while Chelsea have already seen a £35m bid accepted by their London rivals.

Sky journalist Kaveh Solhekol suggests that Liverpool want to sign one of the two players before Thursday night, and the club have received encouragement in the race for the England international as it's believed he prefers Anfield over Stamford Bridge. 

The 24-year-old is said to be attracted to the prospect of being played in his natural position of central midfield if he opts to join Liverpool, while Chelsea are preparing to use the player as a right-wing back - where he has been playing for Arsenal of late. This isn't to say that the player will turn down Chelsea, but Liverpool may yet look to hijack that move.

Additionally, Liverpool have officially confirmed a deal to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig next summer for a club record fee.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters