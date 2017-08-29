Soccer

Nemanja Vidic Explains Why Matic Is So Important to Man Utd and Compares Serb to Red Devils Legend

an hour ago

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic believes Nemanja Matic's experience in winning league titles is a positive for Jose Mourinho's side.

Matic won the Premier League twice with Chelsea before moving to United earlier this summer, a transfer which raised many eyebrows as the Serbia international swapped one title rival for another.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Vidic, who spent eight years at Old Trafford, believes Matic's past in winning trophies could be a big factor should United be involved in the title race later in the season.

He told United's website: "There are not so many players left at Old Trafford who have won the title before, so that trophy-winning mentality is very important because it can't only come from a very successful manager. Nemanja has been there before and he knows what it's like when the pressure really builds in a title race.


"He's a very good signing for us. He's a top player for the position and I'm surprised that Antonio Conte let him go. He played most of their games last season and did really well, so I didn't expect him to be sold to one of their biggest rivals. The way he's played in his first few games suggests he is a United player."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Vidic also believes Matic is similar to current Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick, who has won five Premier League titles with the club and is seen by many as a United legend.

He added: "He has similar qualities to Michael Carrick, who has been a great player for the club. Michael is now 36; Nemanja is younger at 29 but he's also very experienced. He's been at big clubs, including Benfica and Chelsea, where he's won titles."

