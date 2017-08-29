​Newcastle to Demand £18m for Leeds United Target Dwight Gayle Ahead of Summer Clear-Out

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to let Leeds United target Dwight Gayle leave the club, should their £18m valuation be met, as reported by The Daily Star.

However, the Magpies aren’t willing to sell their top scorer from last season until they have secured a replacement for the 27-year-old.

During the summer all the talk had been of Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez seeking to dispense with Aleksandar Mitrovic in order to raise funds for the coming season, but after falling out of favour with the Spaniard, Gayle is now reportedly nearing the exit door on Tyneside.

Gale bagged 23 goals and four assists in 36 appearances for the North East club last season, as Newcastle secured promotion as Championship title winners.

However, having started the season as Newcastle’s first choice, Gayle stuttered in their opening games against Tottenham and fellow Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town and was subbed for both before being left out of the team for the 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

With transfer funds proving thin on the ground, Benitez faces the prospect of having to offload a number of players before Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will sanction further signings.

Following the sale of Chris Wood to Burnley in a £15m deal, Leeds are in the market for a striker and reportedly regard Dwight Gayle as his ideal replacement.

Gayle’s current contract with Newcastle runs until June 2021.