Newcastle's Mitrovic Could Get Hit With 3-Game Ban for Alleged Elbow Following FA Review

Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic could find himself in a bit of hot water and possibly get hit with a 3-match ban by the English FA, per ESPN.

The news outlet claims that sources have informed them of the governing body's looking into reports of an alleged elbow on Manuel Lanzini during the Magpies 3-0 win over West Ham at St James' Park on Saturday.

FA reviewing alleged Mitrovic elbow on Lanzini https://t.co/RVuPZHDg0i — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) August 29, 2017

Neil Swarbrick and his assistants totally missed the incident, and Mitrovic was allowed to remain on the pitch, ultimately scoring Newcastle's third goal in the 86th minute.





But according to ESPN sources, an FA panel of former referees have been tasked with reviewing the footage and should come up with a decision soon.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Three such ex-officials will study video evidence independently and report back to the FA. If they all decide that the striker's actions warranted a red card, then the player will be charged with violent misconduct.





Mitrovic will will miss his side's fixtures against Stoke, Brighton and Liverpool if deemed culpable.



