Soccer

PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo Proudly Shares First Full Family Photo via Instagram

11 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo may be the most famous footballer in the world, but he proved that he still values time with his family by posting a photo on Instagram. 

The Portuguese international posted a picture with his son Cristiano Jr., his two newborn twins and his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, alongside the caption 'family mood'. 

Ronaldo became a father for the second time earlier this year, with the two twins - Eva and Mateo - rumoured to have been born to a surrogate mother in USA. He was already a father to seven-year-old Cristiano Jr.

His family will grow further next year, as girlfriend Rodriguez announced in June that she was expecting her first child with Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid star has enjoyed a good week, having been named as the UEFA Player of the Year at the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday. His side were then drawn alongside Tottenham Hotspur in Group H, which will see a return to England for Ronaldo.

The 32-year-old is currently serving a five-match domestic ban in Spain - after pushing a referee in the Spanish Super Cup 1st leg against Barcelona - but will head on international duty with Portugal. 

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

The Euro 2016 winners will face Faroe Islands and Hungary in World Cup qualifiers as they look to overcome Switzerland at the top of Group B and qualify for Russia.

