Reports Claiming Crystal Palace Agree Deal to Sign Mamadou Sakho Rubbished as Reds Hold Out for £30m

Early reports claiming Crystal Palace agreed a fee with Liverpool for defender Mamadou Sakho now appear to be false as the Reds are holding out for £30m.

The Eagles have been persisting over the course of the summer to sign the 27-year-old, but have been struggling to agree a fee with Liverpool - who refused to lower their £30m asking price.

Then, it looked as if Palace had got their man, after reports from a number of sources claimed a deal worth around £20m with add-ons had been agreed between the two clubs.

However, it now looks as if it was a false alarm, with a number of reports now claiming that Liverpool rejected the £25m offer as they try to hold out for the £30m asking price they've set.

Liverpool reject £25m bid (£22m plus £3m add-ons) for Mamadou Sakho from Crystal Palace. Story @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 29, 2017

Liverpool FC correspondent Melissa Reddy reported that the two clubs are yet to agree a deal for the Frenchman, with manager Frank De Boer claiming the current asking price is: "much too expensive for the club.”

It was well reported at the start of the transfer window that Sakho wanted a move to a Champions League side, however after Liverpool's asking price put-off many potential suitors, clubs such as Palace, West Brom and Leicester have become more realistic destinations for the Frenchman.

Sakho spent second half of last season on-loan at Selhurst Park, and although he only managed eight appearances, he became a key figure in Palace's defence during their escape from relegation. He won Palace's Player of the Month award for March, and was shortlisted for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for the same month.

The Eagles have lost all of their first three Premier League games so far this season, with pressure on De Boer already beginning to mount. They have already conceded six goals, and will be hoping the potential arrival of Sakho can help strengthen the defence as they look to avoid another relegation battle this season.