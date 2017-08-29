Roma Reveal Signing of Patrik Schick With Strangest Transfer Announcement Video This Summer

Roma have completed the club-record signing of Patrick Schick, revealing the transfer with one of the strangest announcement videos so far this summer.

The deal includes an immediate loan fee of €5m and, should further objectives be reached, an obligation to make the transfer permanent for a further €9m.

Schick told the club's website: "I am very satisfied to be here and very happy,” Schick said. "For me Roma is the ideal team.





"I am looking forward to training with the group and getting ready for the upcoming games."





Sporting director Monchi added: “Patrik is one of the brightest prospects in international football.

“We are all very satisfied to agree this deal especially because, despite being chased by a number of clubs, he has chosen us.”

The announcement video features a monkey bashing on a laptop and a lion wandering about before club legend Francesco Totti reveals the new signing to be Schick, who impressed during his season-long stay with Sampdoria.

The video ends with someone dressed up as a goat angrily playing chess with a mix of The Stone Roses song 'Fools Gold' playing in the background.

A further €8m could be paid by Roma to Sampdoria upon the success of various performance-related bonuses, dependent on how well both the player and the club do during his stay at the Serie A side.





Another final payment of €20m is due to be paid to Sampdoria by February 2020, with Schick signing a deal with the club until 2022. Schick is a Czech Republic international, having made his debut for the country back in 2016, and has scored once in five matches for Karel Jarolim's side.





He managed 13 goals in 35 appearances for Sampdoria last season and was a transfer target for several European clubs.