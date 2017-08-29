Patrik Schick is set to complete a remarkable €40m transfer from Sampdoria to Roma after his supposed move to Juventus collapsed last month.

The 21-year-old had been on the verge of a switch to the Serie A champions, but a problem with his medical - believed to be a cardiac issue - led to I Bianconeri pulling the plug on the move.

That has led Roma to step in and swoop for Schick's services, with Goal reporting that the forward flew out to Rome ahead of his medical at Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

Speaking briefly to the press before his jet took off to head to the Italian capital, Schick revealed he was "happy" to be joining I Giallorossi after a super 12 month spell with Sampdoria last term.

He stated: "I'm happy. Yes, Roma is [the right team for me]."

Schick was photographed taking in Roma's Trigoria training base ahead of being put through a series of gruelling physical tests by the club's medical team on Tuesday, and should complete his transfer before Thursday's deadline if no complications are found.

The Czech Republic Under-21 international netted 13 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria during his maiden campaign in Italy, and his form and displays piqued the interest of a number of European heavyweights.

Schick had only completed a £3.6m switch from Sparta Prague in July 2016, and seemed all but certain to join Massimiliano Allegri's title holders after the two clubs agreed a fee back in July.

However, Juve had to dismiss reports that the deal was done after Schick's medical, and sensationally ended discussions over the transfer after his medical highlighted a possible problem with his heart.

Schick's agent Pavel Paska told reporters, in the wake of the find, that his client was merely overexerted by Sampdoria last term and that the cardiac issue was nothing to be concerned about.

That did not stop Juventus from walking away, however, and Roma have now taken advantage of their reluctance to sign the striker.