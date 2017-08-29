Soccer

Sky Reporter Claims Liverpool Have Dropped Interest in Bayern Star After 'Several Enquiries'

21 minutes ago

Liverpool are no longer interested in bringing Renato Sanches to Anfield, having made 'several enquiries' over the youngster this window.

The Reds had been linked with a move to take the Euro 2016 winner on loan for the 2017/18 season, but it would appear the club lost patience and have now ended their interest, as tweeted out by Sky reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Reports in Italy had claimed that Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy had been in 'deep talks' with the midfielder only a few days ago, but they haven't amounted to anything.

Sanches is on the lookout for a new club for the time being after falling way down the pecking order at Bayern Munich.

Should he remain at the Allianz Arena, he will have to fight for a place with Arturo Vidal, Corentin Tolisso, Thiago Alcantara, Sebastian Rudy, Joshua Kimmich and James Rodriguez, which would certainly not help his development.

The German giants are therefore open to allowing Sanches a temporary move away from the club in order to get regular game time.

Liverpool may have pulled out of a deal to sign him but Swansea remain in the hunt to take him on loan which really would make for a shock signing.

Manager Paul Clement knows all about Sanches having been the assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti last year, and may be able to pull off the coup before Thursday's deadline.

