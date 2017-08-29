Soccer

Sporting CP Eye Up Former English Prodigy as Replacement for West Ham Target William Carvalho

an hour ago

Sunderland's Jack Rodwell has emerged as a surprise target for Portuguese side Sporting CP, after a summer of speculation linking current midfield star William Carvalho with West Ham.

As reported by A Bola, Sunderland manager Simon Grayson is reportedly willing to let the former Everton and Man City defender leave for the right price after reports of Sporting's interest emerged this week.

Rodwell signed from Manchester City in 2014 for around £12m, but has struggled to impose himself at the Stadium of Light, making just 23 appearances across all competitions as The Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League last year. 

Sporting are reportedly holding out for £40m for William Carvalho, a figure £5m north of West Ham's current valuation of the Portugal international.

However, Bilic's Hammers side have lost all three of their Premier League matches so far and will be desperate for some quality additions before the transfer deadline on Thursday.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Jack Rodwell, who began his career with Everton and has three caps for England at senior level, has a contract with Sunderland until June 2019.

