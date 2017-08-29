Soccer

Swansea Believe Midfielder Won't Be Fit Enough to Feature in South Korea's World Cup Qualifiers

32 minutes ago

Swansea say they're not expecting their midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng to feature for South Korea in their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

The 28-year-old has been recovering from surgery on his knee over the summer and has been rehabilitating, but is not quite ready to be called up to face Iran and Uzbekistan.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

As reported by Wales Online, he has not yet returned to training with the Swans, which suggests that he will likely not be fit to face Newcastle once the Premier League resumes.

Despite his lack of fitness, Ki was selected by head coach Shin Tae-yong for the two qualifiers and Swansea have had to release the player for duty, as per FIFA rules regarding international windows.

South Korea will be hoping to win their two matches to secure automatic qualification, with pressure coming from Uzbekistan and Syria.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

National team captain Ki will continue his recovery while with the national team at Gyeonggi Province and will be assessed by the South Korean medical team.

He told local outlet The Chosen Ilbo: "Things have changed under the leadership of the new manager. But I still feel a lot of responsibility. I'm not sure if my condition will allow me to play in the remaining two crucial matches, but we will do our best."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters