Arsenal fans were baffled at the weekend when new signing Alexandre Lacazette was left on the bench against Liverpool.

After scoring on his Premier League debut against Leicester on the opening weekend of the season, the France international was more subdued against Stoke the following game, but whether he deserved to be dropped remains up for debate.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Arsenal were toothless up front with Danny Welbeck leading the line and the game was already over by the time Lacazette was introduced from the substitutes bench, with the Gunners ultimately falling to a 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

It probably won't do Arsenal fans too much good, in that case, to see that Lacazette was in great form during training with the France national team, gaining a yard on Antoine Griezmann before chipping an effort over Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola to score an outrageous goal.

Lacazette has plenty of competition for a starting position under Didier Deschamps, battling against Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud in training, but by this evidence the former Lyon forward is the form forward going into 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Arsenal fans will be hoping to see more finishes like this when Lacazette next dons the Gunners jersey, with Arsene Wenger's side hosting Bournemouth in the Premier League after the international break.