West Brom Set to Launch Ambitious Bid to Secure Deal for PSG Midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak

West Brom are set to launch an ambitious move for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak before the 11pm deadline on Thursday.

The Poland international is also rumoured to be attracting interest from Premier League rivals Leicester and the two midlands clubs are set to battle it out for the defensive midfielder.

In an unexpected move, the Telegraph have reported that the deal is only set to be a season-long loan deal, as time is running out to secure Krychowiak's services permanently. He moved to Paris last summer with former manager Unai Emery after an impressive spell at Sevilla.

However, the 27-year-old has struggled to justify his £28m price and was told he is free to leave the Parc des Princes after only making 11 appearances for PSG last term.

Exclusive: West Brom launch audacious bid to sign Grzegorz Krychowiak from PSG @JPercyTelegraph https://t.co/fR8zLhpkln — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 29, 2017

The two clubs are said to be in advanced talks, and Krychowiak could be set to fly into England if talks continue to run smoothly, as Baggies boss Tony Pulis continues to look to improve his midfield options after the departure of Darren Fletcher to Stoke.

The Foxes have also been linked with the midfielder, following reports that Danny Drinkwater is set to swap the King Power stadium for Stamford Bridge. Talks between Leicester and Chelsea have stalled following Drinkwater's injury and the Blues not meeting the asking price.

Krychowiak is now set to move to the Hawthorns in what would be a superb signing for Pulis' side following a strong start of the season. Should the deal be completed it would be the Baggies sixth summer signing after a busy last two weeks.