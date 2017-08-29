Soccer

West Brom Set to Pip Watford to Arsenal Outcast Kieran Gibbs After £7m Bid Accepted

11 minutes ago

West Bromwich Albion appear ready to pip Watford to Kieran Gibbs' signature after reports suggested a £7m fee had been agreed with Arsenal.

The Telegraph's John Percy took to his Twitter account to relay the news to Baggies fans on Tuesday, and Tony Pulis' side could add the left-back to their ranks as early as tomorrow if Gibbs successfully completes his medical on Tuesday.

Watford had been favourites to swoop for Gibbs after they were linked with him throughout the summer, but despite weighing up bids up to £15m, seem certain to miss out on the 27-year-old to West Brom.

Gibbs is surplus to requirements at the Emirates after the summer arrival of Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke.

The Serbia international, alongside Nacho Monreal, are seen as the most likely options to Arsene Wenger in the left wing-back role in north London, and the injury plagued Gibbs will have known for some time that a career change was necessary to earn the regular first-team football he craves.

That game time is set to be achieved at the Hawthorns rather than Vicarage Road, however, as West Brom look to make him the latest recruit who will join Pulis' cause this summer.

