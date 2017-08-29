Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: Mohamed Salah Stars as Liverpool & Newcastle Fill Best Gameweek 3 XI

Another exciting weekend of Premier League football concluded on Sunday with Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal.

Those of you who had a few Reds players in your fantasy lineups will have undoubtedly had a good gameweek, with Yahoo Daily Fantasy releasing the top XI for points and unsurprisingly including three of Jurgen Klopp's men.

But who else performed well and made it into the fantasy game's best XI for the weekend?

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Goalkeeper

Lining up in goal in Southampton's Fraser Forster. The big England international had his work cut out for him during the 0-0 draw against Huddersfield but stood up well to pressure from the Terries, protecting his goal and keeping a clean sheet, earning 17 points in the process.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Defence

A much needed win for Newcastle saw centre-back Ciaran Clark get on the scoresheet, with the Republic of Ireland international also nullifying the threat posed by West Ham's attack and grabbing 15.25 points.

Charlie Daniels, who scored a screamer against Manchester City but ended up on the losing side, finished Saturday with 13.35 points despite conceding twice to Pep Guardiola's side.

Alberto Moreno, who to the shock of many is back in Liverpool's starting team, saw his performance against Arsenal saw rewarded with 11.70 points, but who knows whether the Spaniard can be backed to keep his place under Klopp.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Midfield

It's no surprise to see Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane included in the week's strongest line-up, with both the former Chelsea man and the ex-Southampton winger running riot amongst Arsenal's wretched defence.

Salah grabbed 27.80 points, making him the best player of the weekend, while Mane picked up a still respectable 16.45 points, a tally beaten by Tottenham's goalscorer against Burnley Dele Alli and Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Alli's scruffy finish ensured he finished Sunday with 19.75 points, while Fabregas' more precise effort saw the former Barcelona midfielder given a handsome 17.20 points as Chelsea eased past Everton.

Matt Ritchie, one of three Newcastle players in this week's optimal team, picked up 13.95 points thanks to his assist against the Hammers.

Strikers

It's not the likes Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero who lay claim to the striking berths this week. In fact, all three men failed to get on the scoresheet during their matches.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Instead, it's the combination of Swansea loanee Tammy Abraham and Newcastle's fearless forward Aleksandar Mitrovic who take the forward positions after positive contributions for their sides at the weekend.

Abraham netted his first Premier League goal against Crystal Palace and earned 13.90 points, while Mitrovic, who appeared as substitute for Rafa Benitez's side, scooped a haul of 14.25 points.

Perfect XI Combined Points Total: 180.60

Perfect XI Combined Price: £200





