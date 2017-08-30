Arsenal Flop Offered to Brighton Ahead of Thursday's Transfer Deadline

Arsenal have offered the services of their forgotten man Mathieu Debuchy to newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion as they look to trim the deadwood from their squad, with Thursday's transfer deadline looming large.

As reported by the Mirror, the French right back has fallen out of favour at the Emirates having only played once for the Gunners since the start of last season. The East Sussex side are currently weighing up a move for the 32-year-old, and are looking to deepen their squad depth as they embark on their maiden Premier League season.



The north London side have already shipped out another right back in the shape of Carl Jenkinson, and look set to lose another player that Arsene Wenger prefers to play in that position as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks certain to join either Chelsea or Liverpool.

Should Chamberlain depart in addition to Debuchy, the Gunners would be left with Hector Bellerin as their only senior right sided player, a worrying proposition given the already alarming state of the squad.

Debuchy has made just 23 appearances for the FA Cup winners since joining from Newcastle in a £12m deal in 2014, the latest of them coming in November of last year in which he only lasted 16 minutes against Bournemouth before succumbing to a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman spent the second half of last season at Bordeaux, where he also managed just nine appearances before heading back to the Emirates, and his time in North London looks to be coming to a disappointing close.

