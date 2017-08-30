Soccer

Arsenal Players Want Alexis Sanchez Out of the Club as Wenger's Problems Continue to Grow

an hour ago

According to the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal's players are becoming increasingly frustrated with Alexis Sanchez and want to see him sold this summer.

The Chilean has been linked with a move away from the Emirates for much of the summer, despite Arsene Wenger insisting that he is not for sale.

Furthermore this drawn out transfer saga has reportedly got to many of Sanchez's teammates, with many of them fed up with his behaviour. They also believe that he has no desire play for Arsenal, feeling that he has been allowed to get away with putting his interests ahead of the team's for too long.

It is reported that the constant speculation surrounding Sanchez has been having a detrimental impact on the squad's morale for some time. However Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool is now reported to have tipped many players over the edge, convincing them that the club need players who are fully committed to the cause.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It remains to be seen if this disruption in the Arsenal camp will be enough to persuade Wenger to change his stance so late on in the summer and allow Sanchez to leave for Manchester City.

The likelihood is that without a ridiculous offer Wenger will not want to sell Snachez, especially with no replacement seemingly lined up.

Arsenal had been linked with the likes of Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez earlier in the summer, as possible replacements for Sanchez. However unless there's a drastic change in events neither move looks likely to happen at this stage.

Manchester City are desperate to push through a move for Sanchez and are willing to offer winger Raheem Sterling as part of any deal.

This would give Arsenal a direct replacement for Sanchez, however it is reported that Sergio Aguero would be Arsene Wenger's preferred pick from Pep Guardiola’s squad, such that any deal will continue to be drawn out.

