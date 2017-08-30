Arsene Wenger Questioned Attitude of His Players in 'Very Heated' Meeting After Liverpool Defeat

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger questioned the attitude of his players during a "very heated" training ground inquest after Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Liverpool, the Mirror have reported.

An insider claimed that Wenger was furious as he looked for answers to the humiliating defeat at Anfield a day earlier.

The Frenchman reportedly expressed doubt over the commitment of every player at the club, in particular Alexis Sanchez, who could be set to leave before the close of the transfer window.

Wenger is said to have made it clear that those players hoping for an exit, Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, will be moved on, hence Chelsea's successful bid for the latter on Monday.

The Gunners coach was clearly disheartened by the display against Liverpool, claiming after the game that it was "absolutely disastrous".

"From the first minute to the last minute we were not at the level requested for such a game," he said, quoted by the Guardian. "Not physically, not technically, not mentally and we were punished. That’s basically it. Of course, you can analyse the chances we gave away, but I just think overall the performance was not at the requested level.

“The result is a consequence of our performance. We were not good enough. We were beaten everywhere physically, in the end I believe we made it easier for them, and the mistakes gave them a cushion.

“It was shocking [conceding a second before half-time] but our performance was absolutely disastrous. Not to become too emotional, we have to take some distance, and there are some reasons behind it, and the players now go on their international break, but we do have to take the consequences of our performance today.

"If you find a manager who is happy with that performance today, I wish you good luck. The emotions are negative, but it’s not the right moment to talk about that.”