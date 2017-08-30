Soccer

Benedikt Howedes Arrives in Turin for Juventus Medical Ahead of Move from Schalke

an hour ago

2014 World Cup winner Benedikt Howedes is on the verge of completing his expected move from Schalke to Juventus after arriving in Turin on Wednesday morning for a medical.


The transfer is reported to have been arranged as an initial loan for a €3.5m, with Juve holding an option to make the deal a permanent one next summer for a further €11.5m.

Howedes, who played at left-back for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, will replace Leonardo Bonucci in the Juve back-line following the Italian's move to Milan earlier this summer.

Now aged 29, he has spent his entire career to date at Schalke after first joining the club as a 13-year-old as far back as 2001. Howedes made his Schalke debut in the Champions League in October 2007 and has played over 330 games for his boyhood club since.

Moving to Italy represents an exciting new challenge.

