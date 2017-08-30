Soccer

Birmingham Bid for Sheffield Wednesday Fan Favourite as Transfer Deadline Looms

32 minutes ago

Birmingham have made an offer to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan, Sky Sports have reported.

The Blues have, however, been informed that the Scotland international is not for sale ahead of the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

Fellow Championship club Hull City last week had a bid turned down for Bannan, who has proved an in-demand player this summer.

The 27-year-old joined the Owls from Crystal Palace in 2015 and signed a three-and-a-half year contract extension the following year.

Bannan has impressed during his two seasons at Hillsborough, making 87 appearances and scoring four goals.

The former Aston Villa man has emerged as a fan favourite at the club, and was recently described my teammate Steven Fletcher as "one of the best midfielders" he has played with.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“Baz is right up there in this league and is one of the best midfielders I’ve played with,” Fletcher told the Star.

“I have played with a lot of good players but his vision and passing is great. You can’t get the ball off him; maybe because he’s so small!

“But he has been brilliant since I have been at the club. Baz can create chances from anywhere, even if he is sitting deep in midfield or playing in the number 10 role.

“He is in great form and a great player. Whether he has a good or bay day, you know he’s going to give 100 per cent which is the main thing.”

Bannan has so far made seven appearances for Wednesday this season, finding the net in the EFL Cup victory over Chesterfield.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters