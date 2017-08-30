Birmingham City Confirm Brentford Captain Harlee Dean as 10th Signing of the Summer

Birmingham have secured the signature of Brentford captain Harlee Dean on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old ends a five-year spell with Brentford to move to St Andrew's where he will wear the Blues' number 12 shirt. During his time at Griffin Park, he helped Brentford to an impressive runners up spot in League One at the end of the 2013/14 season.

Dean began his footballing career at Dagenham & Redbridge in 2008, spending time on loan with the likes of Bishop's Stortford, Thurrock, and Grays Athletic before earning a free transfer to Southampton.

OFFICIAL: We're delighted to announce the signing of Harlee Dean from Brentford for an undisclosed fee.



Dean spent two years with Southampton where he returned to Bishop's Stortford on loan. In November 2011, the defender was loaned to Brentford before making the move permanent at the end of his contract with Southampton in 2012.

Dean went on to make 249 appearances for Brentford, scoring ten goals and assisting eight, becoming a real fan favourite during his time at Griffin Park.