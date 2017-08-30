Borussia Dortmund Complete Capture of Germany U21 Star Jeremy Toljan From Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund have officially completed the signing of Germany Under-21 international and Olympic silver medalist Jeremy Toljan from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim.

Toljan has signed a five-year contract with Dortmund until June 2022, with reports in Germany suggesting the transfer fee was as little as €5m.

"Jeremy can play both on the right and on the left. He was one of the regulars of the German Under 21 national team at the European Championships this summer," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told BVB.de.

"He is a player with great development potential."

With Toljan arriving from Hoffenheim, Dortmund have also announced that 19-year-old defender Felix Passlack has moved in the opposite direction on loan for the next two seasons.

Passlack, who has played 14 times for Dortmund's first-team so far in his young career, has also signed a contract extension to June 2021 and will remain at Hoffenheim until the end of the 2018/19 campaias he looks to take the next steps in his development.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

"We hope he will have as much playing time as possible at Hoffenheim and believe that he will be well cared for by coach Julian Nagelsmann," Zorc said.