Cherries Forward Jermain Defoe Remains Unfazed by Talk of a Potential Bournemouth Relegation Battle

Bournemouth striker and England international Jermain Defoe has spoken to dispel talk of a potential relegation battle at Dean Court this season, and remains convinced that the Cherries have what it takes to put their poor start behind them after speaking to Sky Sports.

The South Coast side remain without a point after three games, following narrow losses to West Brom, Watford, and most recently Manchester City in heartbreaking fashion.

Only Crystal Palace and West Ham have had worse starts to the new season, but Defoe remains confident that the Cherries will avoid any danger given the quality of their squad.

The 34-year-old said: "It's not going to happen, 100 per cent it's not going to happen, not with how it is there.



"It's such a long season. It's so early to call but from what I've seen since I have been there we'll be fine."

Defoe, who suffered relegation with Sunderland last season despite scoring 15 goals, is yet to complete 90 minutes for his new side since joining, but believes this is down to a lack of fitness rather than a lack of faith in him from boss Eddie Howe.

Defoe said: "I don't think he needs to speak to me about how he is going to use me.



"It's football and you never know from one week to the next how things are going to change.

"The reason why I missed the first two games was just a case of getting my fitness up. I missed the last two pre-season games as I'm just trying to get to the same level as the other lads."

The West Ham academy graduate also spoke of his admiration for fellow striker Wayne Rooney ahead of the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia, following the Manchester United man's retirement from international football.

He said: "He has done so much and has nothing to prove, and that's for club and country - he has nothing to prove.



"I just want to wish him all the best for the future. He'll be missed.

"As a striker you get judged on scoring goals and to be the record England goalscorer, that is something special."