Davinson Sanchez Explains Why He Rejected La Liga Giants Barca in Favour of Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's latest addition Davinson Sanchez has revealed why he turned down Barcelona in favour of making the move to North London this summer.

Speaking to Sport, the 21-year-old Colombian explained his choice of move that took him from the Europa League finalists Ajax to Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs, instead of the Nou Camp..

“For me, Barcelona has always been one of the best in the world but the conditions I was going to arrive to were not the best,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says that his decision to sign for Tottenham was a football decision and not based on anything else: “Luckily, a decision was taken based on football, not on marketing”.

Now the player is just “thinking about Tottenham and the national team and continuing to perform well like I am doing”.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Sanchez, a raw, powerful central defender, had long been tipped for stardom by regular watchers of the Dutch Eredivisie, and caught the eye of a number of Europe’s top clubs with his performances during Ajax’s run to the Europa League final last season.

Spurs fans will certainly be glad of the fact he chose to join their club ahead of the behemoth that is Barcelona, and will look forward to his youth and energy in what will be a testing season for the club.