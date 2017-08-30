Soccer

Derby Issue Lifetime Ban to Supporter Who Abused Opposing Player via Social Media

an hour ago

Derby County football club have taken measures that will see one of their supporters issued a lifetime ban from matches for abusing a rival player via social media.

According to the Rams' official website, Jordan Bryrne was tracked down by the club and slapped with the deserved ban following his comments regarding Sheffield United's Billy Sharp on Twitter.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The United player was mocked by Bryne over the death of his infant son, something the abuser admitted to during interviews with club officials. While he apologised for his actions, Derby County have said they stand firm that behaviour of this nature is entirely unacceptable and requires strong action.

Consequently, the club has imposed a lifetime ban on this individual which prevents him attending any Derby County games – home and away – with immediate effect. The club later said they condemn all forms of abuse and will act quickly to punish anybody who is responsible for this type of grossly offensive behaviour.

The Rams are next in action against Hull City on September 8, hoping to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat inflicted on them by Sheffield United, in which Billy Sharp scored an impressive brace.

