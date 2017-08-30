Everton Keen on Signing Watford Striker Stefano Okaka as Ronald Koeman Seeks to Bolster Front-line

Everton manager Ronald Koeman had reportedly identified out-of-favour Watford forward Stefano Okaka as a quality reinforcement up front, with a loan deal for the attacker thought to be the preferred option.

Okaka started the season strongly for Marco Silva's side, grabbing a goal in the Hornets dramatic draw with Liverpool. But the striker has since fallen down the pecking order at the club with Troy Deeney returning from injury, and Andre Gray forcing his way into the starting lineup.

The 28-year-old didn't even make the squad for Watford's game against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

According to a report by the Mirror, Everton are now eyeing up a shock move for the Italy international. Koeman is thought to be a big fan of the forward believing his low status at the Hornets doesn't accurately reflect his footballing ability.

Despite the Toffees colossal summer spending spree, Koeman's side have still struggled to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Koeman has experimented with Wayne Rooney, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez, but none appear capable of replicating Lukaku's goal-scoring ability.

It is understood that Okaka could be the last piece of the puzzle at Everton, with the forward potentially using his power and strength to free up Everton's other attacking talent.

Looks like Okaka's off then? What a waste of a very effective player — Watford Talk (@WatfordTalk) August 26, 2017

Okaka is also reportedly attracting interest from Serie A outfit Udinese, and could be tempted by a move back to Italy.

Silva is thought to be open to any interest for Okaka and will seek to sign out of favour Leicester City forward Islam Slimani if Okaka is offloaded.

Silva could also look to invest in defensive reinforcements before the end of the transfer window. Defenders Younes Kaboul and Daryl Janmaat are out injured while Jose Holebas and Miguel Britos are both currently suspended.