Everton Reject £25m Chelsea Bid for Unsettled England Midfielder Ross Barkley

Everton are believed to have turned down a Chelsea bid of £25m for unsettled midfielder Ross Barkley, according to numerous reports on Wednesday morning.





The Times and BBC Sport among others carry the story, with Chelsea's opening offer failing to come close to Everton's reported £40m-£50m valuation of the England international.

It is noted that while Chelsea have been knocked back, negotiations over a potential move will still continue. With Barkley having rejected the offer of a new contract to extend his deal beyond the end of this season, it is in Everton's interest to sell if an offer is deemed acceptable.

What may cause Everton difficulty in commanding a top price is Barkley's injury status. Having recently overcome a hernia problem, the 23-year-old is now suffering from a hamstring issue that could keep him sidelined until December.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Should Barkley remain with his boyhood club after Thursday night's transfer deadline, Everton's position will weaken further as his market value will drop considerably when the January window opens. At that point he could also sign a pre-contract agreement abroad should he wish.

Speaking on Barkley's future during pre-season, Everton manager Ronald Koeman explained that he "100 per cent" expects Barkley to leave Goodison Park this summer.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I knew this already from the end of last season. We made a really good offer to him to sign a new contract, he declined that contract and told me that he is looking for a new challenge. He is not in Everton’s future any more. It is his decision. I need to respect that and see what happens."