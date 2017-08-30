Forgotten Arsenal Man Jack Wilshere Offered Shock Move to La Liga on Verge of Deadline Day

According to Estadio Deportivo, Arsenal's have offered Jack Wilshere to La Liga side Real Betis, as they look to offload the Englishman.

The former England international has seen his career deteriorate following a string of long-term injuries and loss of form in recent seasons.

Wilshere has been told he is not in Arsene Wenger’s plans this season, after another poor campaign on loan at Bournemouth, with Wenger desperate to trim his first-team squad.

The new reports claim that Betis are not in the market for a central midfielder, but that they could be tempted to take a gamble on the 25-year-old.

Wilshere only has one-year left on his current contract, such that Real Betis could sign the Englishman on a pre-contract for nothing in January if he impresses in Spain.

Bring back Jack Wilshere. I need to see someone that actually cares about the club. — Arsenaloholic (@ArsenalohoIic) August 27, 2017

He spent last season on-loan at Bournemouth but struggled to make an impact in Eddie Howe’s side, supplying just 2 assists in 29 appearances for the Cherries.

Despite his poor form their has been interest in Wilshere this summer, with Newcastle, West Ham and Sampdoria being most strongly linked in recent weeks.

Wilshere looks set to leave to one of these interested clubs, however he will not be the only player to leave the Emirates in the next couple of days.

Evening Sam...Intrigued to hear more about how you think this is a career low for me? Would love a sit down with you? Look forward to it. https://t.co/nyVzXGyNxA — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) August 22, 2017

Manchester City are desperate to sign Alexis Sanchez, while Internazionale have bid for Shkodran Mustafi, with Kieran Gibbs also set for a move to West Brom. Whether Arsene Wenger will spend to fill these gaps, remains to be seen.