Fulham to Offer Dwight Gayle Championship Return in £15m Transfer From Newcastle

Newcastle United have received a £15m offer for star striker Dwight Gayle.

The Englishman was the Magpies' standout player last season, scoring 23 goals in Newcastle's promotion campaign. Clearly impressed by the 26-year-old's performances last season, Championship side Fulham are entering the race for his signature and are prepared to offer Newcastle £15m to tempt the club into selling their No 9.

Formerly of Crystal Palace, where he scored 25 goals in 74 appearances, Gayle earned his move to St James' Park last summer with Rafa Benitez desperate to restore Newcastle's Premier League status.

Despite the attacking signings of Rui Fonte from Braga and Aboubakar Kamara from SC Amiens this summer, Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic still wants a recognised goalscorer at Craven Cottage this season.

Having recently signed Spanish striker Joselu from Premier League rivals Stoke City, it is unsure how key Gayle is to Newcastle's plans this season. With a modest Premier League record of 15 goals in 66 appearances, the former Arsenal academy prospect could be better suited to life in the Championship.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Teammate Aleksandar Mitrović has also been linked with a move away from St James' Park this summer. Signed in 2015 for £16m, the Serbian forward could face a three match suspension after being charged by the FA for violent conduct for elbowing West Ham star Manuel Lanzini.