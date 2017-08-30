Soccer

Journalist Confirms PSG Star Krychowiak in England for Baggies Medical Ahead of Loan

11 minutes ago

Poland international Grzegorz Krychowiak looks set to become a West Brom player this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain willing to let their midfielder leave the Parc des Princes on loan.

The 27-year-old has flown to England to complete a medical at the Hawthorns ahead of what will be one of the standout transfers of the summer. Signed by the French giants for £30m last season, Krychowiak made just 19 appearances during his maiden campaign in the French capital.

The Polish midfielder looks set to become a Baggies player this summer, with a medical scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to Telegraph journalist John Percy.

Krychowiak burst onto the European scene after a move to Sevilla in 2014. The commanding midfielder helped guide Los Rojiblancos to two consecutive Europa League titles before earning his big money move to PSG.

Having impressed with the U19 squad at Polish side Arka Gdynia, Krychowiak moved to Girondins Bordeaux in 2007. Despite spells on loan with Stade Reims and FC Nantes, Bordeaux were left unimpressed with the midfielder and he returned to Reims in 2012 for £720k.

Just two years later, Sevilla signed the midfielder for £5m and it was at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium where Krychowiak earned a reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Although the midfielder has seen his career stall over the last 12 months, Krychowiak has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League under Tony Pulis.

