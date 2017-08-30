Leicester City Looking to Sign Wolves Winger With Deadline Day Looming

Leicester City are desperate to sign a replacement for Tom Lawrence after the 23-year-old completed a £5m move away from the King Power Stadium to join Championship side Derby County.

The Foxes have turned their attentions to Wolverhampton Wanderers and are weighing up a move for 22-year-old winger Jordan Graham. The Englishman has seen his career stall after suffering a serious knee injury in January 2016. Graham didn't feature again for Wolves until April 2017, coming on as a second half substitute against Huddersfield at Molineux.

Leicester will face stiff competition from the likes of Hull City, Fulham and Leeds United, with 22-year-old Graham in high demand after regaining his fitness, according to the Daily Mail.

BREAKING: Danny Drinkwater has handed in a transfer request at @LCFC as he looks to force through a move to @ChelseaFC #ssn pic.twitter.com/0DBkf4S1eT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 30, 2017

Leicester have been one of the quieter teams in the Premier League this summer, making just four first team signings. Hull City duo Eldin Jakupovic and Harry Maguire moved to the King Power Stadium for a combined £15m, while Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho cost the Foxes close to £25m.

Sevilla's versatile midfielder Vicente Iborra has also joined the 2015/16 Premier League champions, however, a hamstring injury has prevented the Spaniard from making his Leicester City debut.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Foxes still have cause for concern over the future of Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez over the last few hours of the transfer window. Drinkwater has handed in a transfer request to force through a move to Antonio Conte's Chelsea, while long-term Arsenal target Mahrez has been the subject of a number of bids from Serie A side AS Roma this summer.