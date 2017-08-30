Liverpool Forward Daniel Sturridge Feels 'Sharp as Ever' After Returning From Injury

Injury-prone Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has spoken of his return to fitness and his hopes for the campaign ahead after impressing against Arsenal on Sunday.

Since the striker's prolific 2013/14 season at Liverpool where the England international scored 21 league goals in 29 appearances for the Reds, Sturridge has endured long spells on the touchline after three injury plagued seasons.

The striker seems to be back among the goals at Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp appears to favour the 27-year-old when fully fit.

What a performance from the team! Was nice to score also. Off the @England now 2 big games ahead for our country. Let's do this!! pic.twitter.com/slSbBLG2fv — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 27, 2017

Speaking to the club website after Liverpool's 4-0 victory at Arsenal, Sturridge said: "It’s the nature of football - sometimes you feel great, sometimes you don’t feel great. You put your body on the line every time you go on the football pitch and you push yourself to your limit. You don’t want to hold back, you want to push yourself to your limit.





"I feel as sharp as ever, I’m ready to go. I had a great pre-season, felt really good and I’m looking forward to the future to be honest with you. I feel great, it’s the best I’ve felt for a long time, and I’m looking forward to this season."

Regarding Liverpool's attacking potential, Sturridge also said: "I think the way we go about our business, not just at home, but in general [with the] high press, it’s about starting fast also, putting the opposition under a lot of pressure, making them make mistakes and then capitalising on the counter-attack, as you saw [against Arsenal].





"It was a great result for us and a great showing of our abilities."

In terms of the club's hopes this season, Sturridge continued: "I think everybody outside of the players has made the judgment on how far they believe we can go. We’re quietly confident, but it’s important not to get excited because in football things can change.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"With one or two results and you’re out of the running sometimes, and you saw from last season that teams who might not necessarily have started well ended well, so it’s important for us to pace ourselves, take one game at a time, not get excited.





"Every single game we play we have to play with the right attitude and put the right importance on it."