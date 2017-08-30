Soccer

Man City Bosses Left Confused After Wantaway Wonderkid Fails to Report to Training

21 minutes ago

Manchester City's hierarchy have been left scratching their heads over the whereabouts of teenage prodigy Jadon Sancho. 

The England U17 international has attracted interest from across Europe this summer after expressing a desire to leave the club over fears his first team opportunities would be limited.

The 17-year-old has admirers from mainland Europe in the form of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, although Arsenal and Tottenham are desperate to convince the forward of staying in England.

Having been left out of Pep Guardiola's squad for City's pre-season tour, Sancho has been against returning to the club and he has failed to register for training on a number of occasions since the first team returned from pre-season, according to the Telegraph.

Sancho is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the Manchester City academy and while youngsters Phil Foden and Brahim Díaz were selected to join the first team in pre-season, Sancho has clearly become frustrated at the Etihad. 

The 17-year-old is desperate for first team opportunities and he is under the impression that will only come away from Manchester.

Many people expected the youngster to move to Arsenal this summer. England U17 teammate and best friend Reiss Nelson is a player in the academy at Arsenal and he could persuade Sancho to join him in north London.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Having featured and starred in the Gunners pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, as well as the Emirates Cup, many Arsenal fans are calling for Nelson to be promoted to the first team already.

