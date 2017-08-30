Man City Defender Jason Denayer Snubs Celtic for Another Loan Spell in Turkey with Galatasaray

Manchester City defender Jason Denayer has snubbed a move to Celtic in order to head back to Galatasaray on loan, according to the Daily Record.

The 22-year-old Belgian has been on City's books since 2014, but is yet to play for the senior team, having been sent to Celtic, Galatasaray and Sunderland on loan deals since moving to the Etihad.

According to the report, Denayer turned down Brendan Rodgers' offer down in favour of a return to Turkey, despite having played for the Scottish club in the past.

The player spent last season on loan at Sunderland, making 24 Premier League appearances. Galatasaray did try getting him back before he joined the Black Cats, and it now appears that they have finally gotten their man - even with a new coach at the helm.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“At the moment Jason is back with Manchester City and I think he's very happy with his new coach,” then-manager Olde Riekering said last summer.

"Jason was here for us last season and we were very satisfied with his performance. He is a young player but he adapted very well and deals with the pressure very well in the way he performs."

Jason Denayer off to Galatasaray on loan instead of @celticfc. He's never going to play for Man City is he? — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 30, 2017

“He was an important player for us but now City are deciding whether they are going to keep him at the club next season.”

Well, City didn't keep him then and won't be keeping him this season. It will be interesting to see if he ever does play for their first team or just gets sold altogether.