Man City Striker Reveals Pep Guardiola's Advice on Goal Scoring & How Happiness Must Come First

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants him to focus more on being happy and worry less about scoring goals.

The Brazilian has scored eight goals in 14 appearances since joining Manchester City in January 2017 for a fee of £27m.

The 20-year old has often been chosen ahead of Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, when Guardiola uses a formation with one striker and could be consider the Citizens' first choice forward.

Gabriel Jesus told a news conference (as quoted by The Statesman), whilst on international duty with Brazil: "I get annoyed when I don’t score and the last time he told me off was because of that. He [Guardiola] saw that I was angry with myself during training and had a word with me. He said I am a happy person and I have to try to be happy always.





"He looks out for me and helps me a lot on the pitch."





Gabriel Jesus has an impressive goal scoring record of more than a goal every two games in the Premier League. However, his senior international goal to game ratio is outstanding. He has scored five goals in his first seven senior caps for Brazil and looks set to be named in Tite's Brazil squad for the 2018 World Cup.

With Champions League, Premier League and World Cup campaigns ahead of Gabriel Jesus the 2017/18 could be the season he earns worldwide recognition.

