Liverpool are preparing to go all out to sign Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and will prioritise his signature over other targets including Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has just 12 months remaining on his contract in north London and, despite Chelsea's £40m bid being accepted by the Gunners, favours a move to Liverpool - the club he supported as a child.

Monaco winger Lemar has also been linked with a move to Anfield recently, with the Reds reportedly seeing at least two offers so far rejected.

However, while reports claim both players could yet arrive at Anfield before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, it has since been suggested by ESPN that Liverpool will focus their efforts on signing Oxlade-Chamberlain over other targets.

Liverpool are believed to have offered Arsenal around £30m to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain, although the Gunners are holding out for a fee that matches that of Chelsea's earlier bid.

Although Lemar still remains on Liverpool's transfer radar, reports that the Reds have made a major push to sign the 21-year-old have been played down.

One factor that could convince Monaco to sell Lemar will be the acquisition of Lazio star Keita Baldé Diao. The Senegalese forward has joined Monaco for £27m and was part of the Barcelona academy as a youngster having been raised in Catalonia.

Should Liverpool persist in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain, it is likely Arsenal will turn their attentions back to Lemar before the transfer window closes.

Although a deal for the Frenchman will likely rest on Alexis Sánchez' departure from north London, Arsène Wenger has already seen an approach for Lemar rebuffed by Monaco this summer.