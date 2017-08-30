Soccer

Newcastle Forward Aleksandar Mitrovic Charged by FA for Alleged Violent Conduct in West Ham Win

an hour ago

Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has been charged for alleged violent conduct in his side's 3-0 win against West Ham on Saturday, the club have confirmed.

The incident was not seen by any of the match officials during the game but was later caught on video.


The alleged act was on West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini in the 80th minute at St James' Park.

Mitrovic has until 6pm on 30th August 2017 to respond to the charge and potentially launch an appeal.

A panel of three former referees will view the incident in an attempt to determine whether it should be deemed a sending off offence.

Each of the referees will review the footage before making a decision over the nature of the off the ball incident.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The decision of the panel must be unanimous if retrospective action, including an FA charge, is to be taken against the player.

Mitrovic appeared to catch Lanzini with an elbow in the latter stages of Newcastle's comfortable victory against the Hammers.

If the 22-year-old is charged and suspended, he will miss his side's upcoming Premier League games against Stoke, Brighton and Liverpool.

Mitrovic, who joined Newcastle from Anderlecht for £14.5m in 2015, has previously seen red twice for the club, first for a challenge on Francis Coquelin, and then in the final game of the 2015-16 season for a foul on Kyle Walker.

The former Partizan Belgrade striker has been largely used as a backup during his time at Newcastle, and has been regularly linked with an exit this summer.

