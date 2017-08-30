Soccer

PSG Obligated to Pay €180m Next Summer to Make Kylian Mbappe's Loan Transfer Permanent

22 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain will be obligated to pay Monaco €180m next summer to make the transfer of Kylian Mbappe permanent, Le Parisien have reported.

The 18-year-old is set to complete an original loan move to the French capital, before joining the club permanently for a huge fee following the end of this season.

It is expected that confirmation of the transfer will be announced on Wednesday with no more obstacles holding it up.

Mbappe is believed to have passed his medical at PSG and agreed personal terms ahead of another hugely significant transfer from the Ligue 1 club. Having already secured the world record €222m signing of Neymar from Barcelona, Mbappe will arrive as comfortably the most expensive teenager of all time.

There have been claims that Mbappe will take the no.7 shirt of winger Lucas Moura, with the Brazilian set to leave the club.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot recently admitted that he was looking forward to playing alongside Mbappe.

He said: “[Mbappe’s] told me that it should be official on Tuesday. It’s great news for the club, obviously.

“He’s a young player who’s already mature, at ease in a team, but who has enormous potential and came from this region. That’s a criteria that’s not to be underestimated for PSG.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"We are going to have many different options with Neymar, Edinson, Kylian and the other attackers we already have.

"Neymar and Kylian, in particular, can play in three attacking roles -- left, right and even in the middle.

"Now it is sure, PSG will boast one of the best attacks in the world. However, more exciting, at least for me, is how young the new recruits are. Neymar could stay at the top for another seven or eight years and Kylian over 10 or more."

